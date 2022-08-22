SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 9%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares traded down 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.94. 5,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,593,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

