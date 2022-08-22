SparkPoint One Day Trading Volume Hits $314,047.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $314,047.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,097.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00129192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081914 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,791,387,424 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

