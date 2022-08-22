SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,381 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,957,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,827 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,792,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.42. 32,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.