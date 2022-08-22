SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.94. 30,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,738. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

