Splintershards (SPS) Trading Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $44.15 million and $5.06 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000602 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00027750 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00080351 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001394 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 903,118,620 coins and its circulating supply is 802,963,560 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

