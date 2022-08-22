SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $129.75 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average is $118.86.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,738,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,949,000 after buying an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,379,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,010,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

