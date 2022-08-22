State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 86,266 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 773,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,266 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of Delta Air Lines worth $30,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $32.42 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

