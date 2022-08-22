Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.38 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00013173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $32.14 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00574766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00257977 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00051154 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,565,450 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

