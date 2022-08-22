Step Hero (HERO) Reaches Market Cap of $27,797.21

Step Hero (HERO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $27,797.21 and approximately $41,265.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Hero has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,055.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003731 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00128789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00081229 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.