Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 129,700 Shares

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 129,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$142,592.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,286,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,010,716.53.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 179,800 shares of Steppe Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$197,330.50.

Steppe Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

TSE:STGO traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,472. The stock has a market cap of C$78.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,144,550.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Steppe Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.95 and a twelve month high of C$1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.37 target price on shares of Steppe Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Couloir Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

