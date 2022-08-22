Stewart Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises approximately 3.2% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,368,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after acquiring an additional 190,595 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $43,460,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 76,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Cowen cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.04.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $405.20 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

