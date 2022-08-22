Stewart Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ANSYS by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 419,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 135,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

ANSYS stock opened at $271.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

