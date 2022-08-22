Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Holdings Reduced by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Stifel Financial worth $29,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SF stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $61.49. 4,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,250. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

