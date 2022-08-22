Stifel Nicolaus Trims MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Target Price to C$28.75

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.28.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$16.58 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 30.10.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.