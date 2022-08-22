Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Trading Down 0.9%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.80. 281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$402.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Stingray Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.