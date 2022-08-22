Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 40,249 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average daily volume of 29,635 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,457 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after purchasing an additional 711,096 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,424,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,389,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.17. 141,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.84. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $113.64.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

