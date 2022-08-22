StockNews.com Downgrades Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Hold

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $621.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $454.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.13. Charter Communications has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

