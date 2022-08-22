StockNews.com Lowers Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Transocean Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.80. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

