StockNews.com Upgrades Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) to Buy

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 1.3 %

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

About Radiant Logistics

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.