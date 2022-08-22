StockNews.com Upgrades Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) to Buy

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Radiant Logistics Trading Up 1.3 %
Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Radiant Logistics
Featured Stories
