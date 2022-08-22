StoneX Group Inc. Invests $285,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after buying an additional 1,596,520 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $18,772,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,178,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,708,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 547,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.09. 223,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,024. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.