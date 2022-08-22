StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.25 on Monday, hitting $143.35. The company had a trading volume of 109,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,252,827. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $160.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

