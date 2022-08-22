StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,464 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,924. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.68. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

