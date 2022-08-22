StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 15,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises about 2.7% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,777,000 after acquiring an additional 633,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 114,680 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 167,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.24. 44,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,297. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

