StoneX Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 176,104 Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 176,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000. Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF comprises about 4.3% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 5.03% of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDOC traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387. Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.