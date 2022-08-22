StoneX Group Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.8 %

BABA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.33. 360,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,631,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.