StoneX Group Inc. Takes $2.01 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 48,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Yum China accounts for about 1.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $23,933,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Yum China by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Yum China by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Up 1.0 %

Yum China stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $63.45.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

