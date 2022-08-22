StormX (STMX) Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week

StormX (STMX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. StormX has a total market capitalization of $80.83 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,234.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00129417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081385 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.