Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 5.3% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $23,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.95. 123,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,796,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.