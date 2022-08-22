Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Takes $5.48 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $96.99. 43,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,826. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

