Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Acquires $74,000.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,363,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,337.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Stryve Foods stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.65. 309,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,707. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stryve Foods by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Articles

