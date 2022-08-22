Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Purchased by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP increased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Summit Materials worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 994,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after acquiring an additional 530,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 234.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.43. 14,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.37.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

