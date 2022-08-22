Supreme Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.56 Million (HYPE)

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Supreme Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.56 million and approximately $246,707.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Supreme Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Supreme Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Supreme Finance Profile

Supreme Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,863,332 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2.

Supreme Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supreme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Supreme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Supreme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

