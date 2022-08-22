Swarm Market Cap Achieves $519,383.71 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $519,383.71 and $90.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003768 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00129179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00081332 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

