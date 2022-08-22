SYL (SYL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $35,146.00

SYL (SYL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, SYL has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. SYL has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and $35,146.00 worth of SYL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SYL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,360.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00073697 BTC.

SYL Coin Profile

SYL (SYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2021. SYL’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,000,000 coins. SYL’s official Twitter account is @XSL_Labs.

Buying and Selling SYL

According to CryptoCompare, “The SYL will be the utility token of the Pulsar distributed network, a project on decentralized identity & data privacy. It will be necessary for the creation of an SDI, for the execution of Smart Contracts and will be usable within the ecosystem to access the various services that will be offered within SYL Library. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.