Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells $147,108.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $358.40. 26,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,485. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.12 and a 200-day moving average of $314.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after acquiring an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after buying an additional 353,668 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.