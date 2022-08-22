Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells $147,108.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Synopsys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $358.40. 26,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,485. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.12 and a 200-day moving average of $314.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synopsys (SNPS)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.