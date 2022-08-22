Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 109,360 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,360 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.06% of American Public Education worth $23,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,526.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 368,017 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 522.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 291,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

American Public Education Stock Down 2.5 %

APEI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.