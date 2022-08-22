Systematic Financial Management LP Has $22.56 Million Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.44% of Science Applications International worth $22,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.42. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.68. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $97.82.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

