Systematic Financial Management LP Has $52.34 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,212,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas makes up approximately 1.6% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.98% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $52,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 955.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 662,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGY stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $23.53. 24,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

