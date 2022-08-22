Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 8,208 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Entertainment accounts for about 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.08% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $30,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.74. 10,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $85.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGE. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

