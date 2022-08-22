Systematic Financial Management LP Takes $41.54 Million Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 279,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,538,000. Regal Rexnord makes up about 1.3% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.42% of Regal Rexnord as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX traded down $2.19 on Monday, hitting $144.06. 6,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

