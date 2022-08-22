Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Head-To-Head Review

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chindata Group and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $447.58 million 6.15 $49.65 million $0.16 47.00 Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.45 -$24.95 million $0.06 44.17

Chindata Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 Taboola.com 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chindata Group and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Chindata Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.30, indicating a potential upside of 10.37%. Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $8.64, indicating a potential upside of 226.15%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 11.28% 3.60% 2.00% Taboola.com 1.16% 2.73% 1.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Chindata Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Taboola.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

