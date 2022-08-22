TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Stock Price Down 33.3%

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 63,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 119,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

TAG Oil Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 81.14, a current ratio of 81.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.86.

About TAG Oil

(Get Rating)

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.