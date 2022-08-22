Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,181 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.7% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 91,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,851,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.9 %

TSM stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 191,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,418,182. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.