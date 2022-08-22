Tamarack Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Tactile Systems Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.62% of Tactile Systems Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 84,652 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 61,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TCMD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $46.41.

In related news, Director William W. Burke bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $44,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,589.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

