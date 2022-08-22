Tamarack Advisers LP Has $9.06 Million Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Cerus makes up 4.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,213,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 455,803 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,600 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,445,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 786,686 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,742,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 12.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 167,581 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. 54,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

