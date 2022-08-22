Tamarack Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Phreesia accounts for 2.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.34% of Phreesia worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,183,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after acquiring an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 55,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,432. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.