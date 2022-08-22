Tamarack Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Patterson Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. 14,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,497. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

