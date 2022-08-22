Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 37,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $244,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $244,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,985 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,073. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $99.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

