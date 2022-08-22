Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cowen to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Target Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE TGT traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,609,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $189.21. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Target (NYSE:TGT)

