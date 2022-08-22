Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CFO Sells $28,932.12 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kamran Alam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $34,009.50.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of TSHA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 69,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,529. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSHA. Wedbush lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

