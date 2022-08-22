Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CFO Sells $28,932.12 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kamran Alam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $34,009.50.
Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of TSHA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 69,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,529. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSHA. Wedbush lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
